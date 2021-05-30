$2.60 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to announce sales of $2.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $13.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $19.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $73.01 million, with estimates ranging from $23.48 million to $151.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 151,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Insiders sold a total of 32,374 shares of company stock worth $1,190,686 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

