200 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Purchased by Saban Cheryl

Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Coupa Software makes up 7.6% of Saban Cheryl’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.20. 767,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,671. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $204.38 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -91.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.00.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $12,714,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,808,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

