26,098 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,011,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,560,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $55.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

