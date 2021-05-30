$331.99 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to announce $331.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $395.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $157.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $529,132. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

CPE stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.