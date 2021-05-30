$333.30 Million in Sales Expected for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report $333.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $334.40 million and the lowest is $332.20 million. Nuance Communications posted sales of $338.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $52.90. 7,656,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,483,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,646.32 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,570 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,249,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

