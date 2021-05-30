$333.60 Million in Sales Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report $333.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.60 million and the lowest is $324.20 million. Welbilt reported sales of $206.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

WBT traded up $4.79 on Tuesday, hitting $24.71. 18,688,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,140. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.64 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Welbilt by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth about $58,868,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

