$47.81 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce sales of $47.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.21 million and the lowest is $47.20 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $40.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $193.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.20 million to $194.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $211.38 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $215.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.76. 523,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.