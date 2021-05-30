$503.10 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report sales of $503.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $512.80 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $284.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,056 shares of company stock worth $5,411,183 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $81,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $151.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

