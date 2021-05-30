5,999 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,122,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 750.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,091,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 1,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 168,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 268,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 143,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $184.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 84.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.80. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

