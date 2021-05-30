$60.45 Million in Sales Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce $60.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.50 million and the highest is $61.40 million. ZIX posted sales of $53.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $248.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.80 million to $249.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $282.05 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $283.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZIX stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 366,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,354. ZIX has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market cap of $396.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

