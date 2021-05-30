$727.91 Million in Sales Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce $727.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $731.00 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $659.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,520 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 37.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $10,129,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,953,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,653,000 after acquiring an additional 218,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,555. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

