908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

NASDAQ MASS traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 148,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,359. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 908 Devices has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $79.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.