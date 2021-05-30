9,241 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,130,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,611,533. The company has a market capitalization of $324.59 billion, a PE ratio of -71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

