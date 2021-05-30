Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Lowered by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,358 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 129,013 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,813,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,397 shares of company stock valued at $12,290,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.39.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

