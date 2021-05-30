Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Cap of $2.37 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.37 million and $1.37 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,323.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,350.12 or 0.06653188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.92 or 0.01859736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00489095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00181718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.93 or 0.00716041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00464591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00419623 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

