ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 575,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 453,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 174,852 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 1,646,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,997,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $224.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.33. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 8.36.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.