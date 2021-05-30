Adshares Market Cap Tops $5.97 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and $87,666.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017823 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,598,420 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

