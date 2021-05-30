Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 936 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $437.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.06. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.06 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.05.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

