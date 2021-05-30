Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50,028 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

MHI opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

