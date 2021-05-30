Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,809 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

