Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AGPYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Agile Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Agile Group alerts:

AGPYY stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. Agile Group has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $7.0881 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Agile Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.00%.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.