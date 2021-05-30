Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Declares Dividend of $0.70

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.704 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.52.

ACGBY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

