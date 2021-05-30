Aion Market Capitalization Reaches $95.33 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $95.33 million and $7.49 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,925.29 or 1.00114213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00035936 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.66 or 0.01085880 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00416122 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.43 or 0.00522311 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00087381 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

