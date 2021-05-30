Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.20. 1,159,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,018 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.