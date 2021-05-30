Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $581,000 Position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Separately, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $404,000.

ENVIU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

