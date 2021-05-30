Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 40.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In related news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jill Leversage bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

