Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s 4th Largest Position

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61,486 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.7% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $66,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alpha Family Trust boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 128,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.96. 10,401,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,247,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.20. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $196.70 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $578.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.