Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,150,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of Westlake Chemical worth $25,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,262 in the last quarter. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

