Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $22.75 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $22,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after buying an additional 517,704 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after buying an additional 347,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after buying an additional 158,685 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

