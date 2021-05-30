Alpha Family Trust Invests $3.33 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000. Adobe accounts for about 1.5% of Alpha Family Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 8.7% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the software company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,151,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $6.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.58. 1,924,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,535. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $241.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.08 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

