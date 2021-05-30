Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will report sales of $45.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.68 million and the lowest is $45.00 million. Alphatec posted sales of $29.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $195.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.96 million to $212.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $239.31 million, with estimates ranging from $220.69 million to $278.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.50. 851,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,091. Alphatec has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,660 and have sold 99,072 shares valued at $1,609,412. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 471.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 756,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 624,489 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,916 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $25,490,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

