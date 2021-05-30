Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,185,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 70,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $80,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,488,289 shares of company stock worth $91,969,681 and sold 537,826 shares worth $32,694,804. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.