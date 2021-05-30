Alps Advisors Inc. Has $355,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 31.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 73,437 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

NYSE CHD opened at $85.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

