Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,788,971,000 after acquiring an additional 78,444 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $905,626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $283.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Argus raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

