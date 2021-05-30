Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 188 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in CDW by 3.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,351 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

CDW stock opened at $165.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.02 and a 200-day moving average of $151.81. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

