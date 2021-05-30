Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $368,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,406.60 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,074.45 and a 1 year high of $1,542.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,475.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,281.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 81.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,519.89.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

