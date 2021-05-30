Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Altice USA posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 152.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Altice USA stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,574,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,623,700. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $2,255,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,002,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,979,000 after buying an additional 672,181 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $7,767,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

