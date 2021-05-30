Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Director Buys $99,180.00 in Stock

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MO opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

