Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Director Buys $99,180.00 in Stock

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
MO opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
