AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.30.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th.
AMCX opened at $53.68 on Friday. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16.
In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,624. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
