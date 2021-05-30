AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

AMCX opened at $53.68 on Friday. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,624. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

