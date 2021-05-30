American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.240-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.07. 2,362,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Zelman & Associates reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.73.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 in the last 90 days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

