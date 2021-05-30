American International Group Inc. Buys 2,547 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.61 and a 1 year high of $57.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

