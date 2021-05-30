American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Syneos Health worth $11,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNH. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

SYNH stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,156,560 shares of company stock worth $385,804,937. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

