American International Group Inc. Has $11.65 Million Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 256.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 203,164 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Iridium Communications worth $11,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 117.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 121,693 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at $523,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 54.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 104,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $38.21 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -173.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

