American International Group Inc. Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,537,000 after purchasing an additional 451,796 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after purchasing an additional 548,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,293,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,938,000 after purchasing an additional 87,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,581,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,716,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $35.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

