American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 374.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,052 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AIG opened at $52.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

