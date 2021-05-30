Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.26. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 5,582 shares.

Specifically, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock worth $1,083,109. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

