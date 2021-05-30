AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.82 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.70. 280,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $94.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,098 shares of company stock worth $4,116,924. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

