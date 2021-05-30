Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 462,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 245,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $164.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.41 and a 12-month high of $165.62.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,936 shares of company stock valued at $9,138,627 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.