Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.17 Million

Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to post $271.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.20 million and the lowest is $258.54 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $247.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $49,591,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $22.71. 1,563,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

