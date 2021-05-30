Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Announce -$1.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.39). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($2.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTA traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $48.66. 114,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,239. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $982.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

